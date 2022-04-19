Stratford cook Hannah will be fighting for an apron in MasterChef tonight (April 19) - Credit: Shine TV/BBC

A Stratford cook will be rustling up her signature dish on the BBC's MasterChef tonight, in the final week of the show's heats.

This segment of the cooking programme sees amateur chefs face intense culinary challenges to decide their fate.

Either they will leave the competition at the first hurdle, or advance to its next round by securing a coveted MasterChef apron.

Stratford food supply manager Hannah is due to appear in tonight's episode, where she will battle with nine other home cooks to earn one of the seven aprons up for grabs.

Hannah, whose surname has not yet been revealed, describes herself as a "die-hard MasterChef fan".

The 27-year-old is inspired by dishes from around the world, as well as ones she has grown up eating.

Often she'll find herself "refining them or adding a bit of a risky twist".

"I’m a feeder and love cooking huge sharing style feasts for friends and family," added Hannah.

Episode 13 of MasterChef will air tonight (April 19) at 8pm on BBC One.