News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

MasterChef 2022: Stratford cook to take part in final week of heats

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:13 PM April 19, 2022
Stratford cook Hannah will be fighting for an apron in MasterChef tonight (April 19)

Stratford cook Hannah will be fighting for an apron in MasterChef tonight (April 19) - Credit: Shine TV/BBC

A Stratford cook will be rustling up her signature dish on the BBC's MasterChef tonight, in the final week of the show's heats. 

This segment of the cooking programme sees amateur chefs face intense culinary challenges to decide their fate.

Either they will leave the competition at the first hurdle, or advance to its next round by securing a coveted MasterChef apron. 

Stratford food supply manager Hannah is due to appear in tonight's episode, where she will battle with nine other home cooks to earn one of the seven aprons up for grabs. 

Hannah, whose surname has not yet been revealed, describes herself as a "die-hard MasterChef fan".

The 27-year-old is inspired by dishes from around the world, as well as ones she has grown up eating.

Often she'll find herself "refining them or adding a bit of a risky twist". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men charged with kidnap and blackmail after incident reported in Clayhall
  2. 2 Full list of Newham candidates in local elections on May 5
  3. 3 Beckles brace seals win for Leyton Orient boss Wellens at former club Swindon
  1. 4 Good mix of what Leyton Orient can do says Wellens
  2. 5 Jailed: East Ham county line drug dealer caught in Dagenham
  3. 6 Car crashes into motorcyclist after police chase on A13
  4. 7 Cost of living crisis: Where to find support services
  5. 8 Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate
  6. 9 Teenager arrested after boy, 13, stabbed near Little Ilford Park
  7. 10 Beckles 'buzzing' after double helps Leyton Orient down Swindon

"I’m a feeder and love cooking huge sharing style feasts for friends and family," added Hannah. 

Episode 13 of MasterChef will air tonight (April 19) at 8pm on BBC One.

TV
BBC
London Live News
Stratford News
East London News
Newham News

Don't Miss

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's equaliser against Burnley at London Stadium

West Ham players 'close to tears' over Westwood injury

PA Sport

Logo Icon
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Cost of Living

Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to trace this man, who is believed to be the victim of a robbery

London Live News

Can you help find victim of knifepoint robbery in Stratford?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham 

Court Watch

Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon