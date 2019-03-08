Search

Advanced search

Poll

Newham reveals plans to support rough sleepers in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 October 2019

A rough sleeper outside H. Samuels in the Stratford Centre. Photo: Hannah Somerville

A rough sleeper outside H. Samuels in the Stratford Centre. Photo: Hannah Somerville

Archant

The council has announced measures aimed at protecting rough sleepers from crime and poor health.

A tent city sprang up around the Stratford Centre after people staying in a squat at Stratford Office Village were evicted. Picture: GoogleA tent city sprang up around the Stratford Centre after people staying in a squat at Stratford Office Village were evicted. Picture: Google

The move follows the eviction of people living in a squat in Stratford Office Village in Romford Road which the local authority says led to a "tent city" springing up around the Stratford Centre.

Newham Council said on Monday, October 7, the makeshift encampment had increased the vulnerability of rough sleepers and caused concern for visitors, neighbours and businesses.

And Stratford's reputation as a rough sleeping hub has meant as one person is helped into accommodation, they are replaced by another.

The tents and make-shift shelters draw more homeless and add to the "churn", the council said.

As a result Newham is to start removing empty tents and bedding spots which are attracting new rough sleepers.

Under new procuedures, temporary structures and bedding will be removed after attempts by the council's outreach teams to find out if anyone is still using them.

You may also want to watch:

If staff believe the spot has been abandoned after two visits, a warning letter will be attached to the makeshift shelter to say it will be taken away.

"At this point the street population manager will approve of the clearance and cleansing of the area", a council statement says.

Measures will be put in place to store any valuables or important documents which can be reclaimed.

Cllr John Gray, chairman of Newham's rough sleeper taskforce, said: "Since this administration came into office, homelessness and rough sleeping have been given much needed attention.

"Huge inroads have been made to support rough sleepers with the compassion and care they deserve."

Newham has opened its winter night shelter earlier than usual with 15 spaces made available since October 1.

Its outreach team is reported to have supported 38 people off the streets in two months while the council has also worked with the Department for Work and Pensions to help rough sleepers get access to benefits.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "By working with partners, we will find mutually agreeable solutions to the current rough sleeper situation in Stratford and beyond."

Related articles

Most Read

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Four men convicted after man held against will and tortured over money dispute

Olutomi Baiyewu (top left), Bruno Pereira (top right), Sabir Rashid (bottom left) and Kevin Toonga (bottom right) were convicted after a man was held against his will and tortured following a dispute about money. Pictures: Met Police.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham NHS fraudster from Newbury Park ordered to pay back £200k to health service or serve more jail time

Nehwam CCG is based in Stratford's Unex Tower. Picture: Adam Scott/NHS.

Most Read

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Four men convicted after man held against will and tortured over money dispute

Olutomi Baiyewu (top left), Bruno Pereira (top right), Sabir Rashid (bottom left) and Kevin Toonga (bottom right) were convicted after a man was held against his will and tortured following a dispute about money. Pictures: Met Police.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham NHS fraudster from Newbury Park ordered to pay back £200k to health service or serve more jail time

Nehwam CCG is based in Stratford's Unex Tower. Picture: Adam Scott/NHS.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Lopes Tavares look for Vase progress after making it a magnificent seven in league

Action from the match between Lopes Tavares and Little Oakley at the Terence McMillan Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O’s line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping beat Bedford for back-to-back wins

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham defender signs contract extension

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United signs contract extension untill 10-10-2019 Copyright Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

Hockey: East London women going well

One of the East London women's teams faces the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists