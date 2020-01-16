Investigation launched into Stratford Centre fire

A fire broke out in a shop in the Stratford Centre. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at the Stratford Centre.

Four fire engines were called to the shopping centre shortly after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 15).

Nobody was injured, but the ground floor of a sports shop was damaged in the fire.

Firefighters managed to get it under control by 7.45pm, with the London Fire Brigade and the Met Police investigating the cause.

The shopping centre - which is often used by rough sleepers - remained closed overnight, with a rest centre being set up at the Community Road Centre for those that needed a place to stay.