'Self-heating of towels' causes Stratford laundry shop blaze

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Grange Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Part of a shop in Stratford has been destroyed by a fire which is believed to have been caused accidentally by the self-heating of towels in a tumble dryer.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a shop fire on Vicarage Road just after 11.10pm on Friday, October 29.

The fire destroyed the ground floor of a mid-terraced shop with flats above and it took firefighters around two hours to control the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson offered safety advise following the incident, saying: “These types of fires often involve textiles that become contaminated with oil, most commonly linseed, massage and cooking oil on tea towels, tablecloths and chef whites.

“Make sure you check the manufacturer's cleaning recommendations of your textiles before washing.

“Sometimes when materials are cleaned and put in tumble dryers, the heat from the tumble drying cannot escape.

“This can result in a high enough temperature allowing it to build up to a point where it smoulders and eventually ignites.”

The spokesperson added that when washing and then drying on a hot cycle the “cooling cycle on the tumble dryer” should always be used to allow heat to “dissipate properly” before laundered items are stacked together.

Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.