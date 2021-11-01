News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

'Self-heating of towels' causes Stratford laundry shop blaze

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:47 AM November 1, 2021
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house fire in West Heath Road, Hampstead.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Grange Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Part of a shop in Stratford has been destroyed by a fire which is believed to have been caused accidentally by the self-heating of towels in a tumble dryer.  

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a shop fire on Vicarage Road just after 11.10pm on Friday, October 29.

The fire destroyed the ground floor of a mid-terraced shop with flats above and it took firefighters around two hours to control the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries. 

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson offered safety advise following the incident, saying: “These types of fires often involve textiles that become contaminated with oil, most commonly linseed, massage and cooking oil on tea towels, tablecloths and chef whites.  

You may also want to watch:

“Make sure you check the manufacturer's cleaning recommendations of your textiles before washing.

“Sometimes when materials are cleaned and put in tumble dryers, the heat from the tumble drying cannot escape.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford
  2. 2 Witness appeal after man, 29, stabbed in Newham
  3. 3 Firefighters tackle Beckton supermarket blaze
  1. 4 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  2. 5 Roadworks and rail disruptions to avoid in east London this week
  3. 6 Man charged with murder of Newham man fatally shot in Haringey
  4. 7 The most expensive homes sold in your east London borough in September
  5. 8 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  6. 9 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  7. 10 How Newham is helping children catch up on communication development

“This can result in a high enough temperature allowing it to build up to a point where it smoulders and eventually ignites.” 

The spokesperson added that when washing and then drying on a hot cycle the “cooling cycle on the tumble dryer” should always be used to allow heat to “dissipate properly” before laundered items are stacked together.  

Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and Leyton fire stations attended the scene. 

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the open-air terraces at The Gantry.

Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
skiers on Beckton Alps

Video

WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
car meet

Video

Neighbour reports antisocial car meets around ABBA Arena building site

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
site

Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub

Jon King

Author Picture Icon