Cat that survived 130 miles in car engine to get new home

This cat was found in the engine of a car that had travelled from Birmingham. Picture: Celia Hammond Animal Trust Celia Hammond Animal Trust

A cat who survived travelling more than 130 miles in a car engine will be rehomed after an owner could not be traced.

The female feline, named Tinsel by staff at the Celia Hammond Animal Trust, was found inside a car in Cable Street, Shadwell, on the evening of Christmas Day.

When the driver pulled up outside a block of flats, passers-by told him they could hear a miaowing noise coming from his engine.

Neighbours managed to stop the cat - which was unharmed - from running off, keeping the stowaway inside a flat until it was collected by the Canning Town clinic.

The driver had travelled from Birmingham but had left the scene before the cat's rescuers could find out any further information about his journey, including where in the city he had driven from.

And as the tortoiseshell cat - thought to be around a year old - was not microchipped, tracking down the owner was going to be a difficult task for Celia Hammond, who runs the Barking Road clinic, and her staff.

They scoured Midlands-based missing pet sites to see if anyone had reported a missing pet matching Tinsel's description - but with no success.

She said: "We always knew it was going to be a needle in a haystack search but with so many people trying so hard to reunite her with her owner, it had to be worth trying even though no-one had the faintest idea where in Birmingham she had come from.

"We now have to do what's best for Tinsel and we are going to rehome her after we have spayed, vaccinated and microchipped her.

"She has shown signs over the last couple of days of coming into season, so the possibility that she could have bolted out of the car and ended up a pregnant stray on the street doesn't bear thinking about."

Celia thanked people who had shared Tinsel's story and helped the Trust's search, adding: "We hope that this story has also convinced people who haven't thought about microchipping their cats that they should get this done.

"If Tinsel had been microchipped, we could have identified and contacted her owner within minutes."