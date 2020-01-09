Search

Stowaway cat that survived 130 mile journey in car engine is reunited with owner

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

This cat was found in the engine of a car that had travelled from Birmingham. Picture: Celia Hammond Animal Trust

This cat was found in the engine of a car that had travelled from Birmingham. Picture: Celia Hammond Animal Trust

Celia Hammond Animal Trust

After travelling more than 130 miles in a car engine, a stowaway cat has been reunited with its owner.

The pet, dubbed Tinsel by staff at the Celia Hammond Animal Trust, was found inside a car in Cable Street, Shadwell on the evening of Christmas Day.

When the driver pulled up outside a block of flats, passers-by told him they could hear a miaowing noise coming from his engine.

Neighbours managed to stop the cat - which was unharmed - from running off, keeping the stowaway inside a flat until it was collected by the Canning Town clinic.

The driver had travelled from Birmingham but had left the scene before the cat's rescuers could find out any further information about his journey, including where in the city he had driven from.

As Tinsel had not been microchipped, there was no way of tracing the owner - so Celia Hammond, who runs the Barking Road clinic, and her staff scoured Midlands-based missing pet sites without any success.

But shortly after making the decision to find Tinsel a new home, the clinic received a call from a woman in Birmingham saying Tinsel was her cat.

"We had already had 12 disappointed people who had been convinced that Tinsel was their missing pet so were not overly hopeful but asked her to email some pictures of her cat," Celia explained.

"When they arrived it was clear that this was indeed her cat - her markings are very distinctive."

Tinsel's owner had been searching for her missing pet but, as she does not use social media sites, was not aware of the online campaign until a relative told her she had seen a post on a missing pets page.

Celia said the owner was "absolutely delighted" and couldn't believe her cat had been on such a perilous journey to London.

And the pair have since been reunited after Trust staff drove Tinsel back to Birmingham - with the adventurous animal kept firmly away from the engine.

Celia added: "We and the owner are so grateful that the efforts and perseverance of thousands of cat lovers posting and sharing on social media have resulted in a happy ending with Tinsel being returned to her home and family, now neutered and microchipped."

