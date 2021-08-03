'Levelling up: Not so Universal'

Opinion

Published: 3:30 PM August 3, 2021

A £20 per week cut to Universal Credit planned for this autumn - Credit: PA

In parliament last week, I called on the prime minister to stop the £20 per week cut to Universal Credit planned for this autumn.

The House of Commons Work and Pensions Select Committee, which I chair, has called on the government to keep the increased rate.

A couple of weeks ago at the Liaison Committee I asked Boris Johnson if he would reconsider. He was reluctant to do so.

Last week, I joined the chairs of the committees dealing with social security in the Scottish Parliament, the Senedd and the Northern Ireland Assembly in writing to the prime minister to urge that the cut should be cancelled.

MP Stephen Timms is fighting to stop the planned £20 cut to Universal Credit - Credit: Office of Stephen Timms

Thousands of households in East Ham claim Universal Credit, including many who are in work. All will see their income reduced as a result of this cut in October.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has estimated that the cut will push half a million people in the UK below the poverty line, including 200,000 children.

They call it “the biggest overnight cut to the basic rate of social security since the birth of the modern welfare state”.

It is true that the £20 per week uplift was announced as a temporary measure at the start of the pandemic.

All it really did, I believe, was to offset the fall in the value of social security through austerity policies since 2010.

The cut will happen just as the furlough scheme ends, which could push up unemployment.

The government often says it is in favour of ‘levelling up’. Cutting down support for low income families is the opposite of levelling up. The committee will continue to urge the government to reconsider.