Stephen Timms: 'World sees desperate race against time in Afghanistan'

Published: 2:45 PM August 31, 2021

In just a few days in August, Kabul fell and the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

The US government has ignored the British government’s views about what it should do. Like other MPs, I have been contacted by dozens of constituents, deeply concerned for their family who remain in the country:

A US veteran of the Afghanistan war emailed. A translator he worked with now lives in East Ham, but his family was still in Afghanistan, desperate to leave.

I received a photograph of me speaking with Afghans at the Asian Friendship Centre, Katherine Road, in 2002. The translator alongside me recently returned to rescue his family. All had become trapped.

The sister-in-law of a former Afghan prosecutor, now in hiding with his family, told me her deep worry about their fate.

Other European countries, like France, started evacuating their citizens months ago. We left it until the last minute.

British citizens and those who helped us became reliant on the permission and goodwill of the Taliban to reach the airport. The whole world has witnessed a desperate race against time. Constituents report that advice from UK ministers is out of date and inaccurate.

The UK asked for US troops to stay to keep the airport safe after the end of August. President Biden dismissed Boris Johnson’s plea, and refused.

Efforts to leave the country – by air or by land – will continue. We can only hope the Taliban will choose to avoid international condemnation by allowing those who want to depart to do so.

With the rest of the Labour Party, I will continue to press the government to do all it can to help.