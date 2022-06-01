East Ham MP receives knighthood

East Ham MP Stephen Timms has received a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Sir Stephen was awarded the honour for his political and public service.

He was first elected to represent Newham North East in 1994, which later became East Ham.

The Labour politician also spent ten years on Newham Council before becoming an MP, including a stint as council leader.

Outlining highlights of his career, he cited London 2012 and said he has “particular satisfaction” with the improvement of schools in his constituency.

Sir Stephen said: “I’m very pleased [with the knighthood]. I’m not sure I’m more deserving than one of my colleagues, but I’m pleased and my 93-year-old mother is pleased about it as well.

“It’s been a huge privilege to serve East Ham as the MP for 28 years, with 10 years as a local councillor before that. We’ve seen a lot of changes in this area.

“I take particular satisfaction from the dramatic improvements in school achievement locally, made possible by the Government reforms and progress that’s been since then."

He said he has continued in his role with "undiminished enthusiasm" since being stabbed at a constituency surgery in 2010.

“That was obviously a very difficult time. It was a kind of ironic time because it was in May 2010, so we’d just lost the general election and I ceased to be a minister, having been a minister for 12 years. That was a heavy blow."

He served in the Tony Blair and Gordon Brown governments and was shadow minister for employment from 2010 to 2015.

Sir Stephen felt that in parliament he is "just getting into my stride".

"The Work and Pensions Select Committee, which I chair, has got absolutely vital work to do as we go through the current cost-of-living crisis. So there’s a great deal more to be done in the years ahead.”

