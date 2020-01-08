Search

Newham ranked bottom in London for five year business startup survival rates, study reveals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2020

Newham has the lowest startup business survival rate in the capital, research has revealed. Picture: Google

Archant

Newham has the lowest startup business survival rate in the capital, research has revealed.

Just over one in three - 34.91 per cent - of new ventures included in the analysis last five years or more in the borough, BusinessComparison.com's study shows.

Of 2,120 Newham based businesses which started in 2013, 740 were still operating in 2018.

The numbers were crunched from the latest business demography statistics from the Office for National Statistics.

Lambeth and Islington have been excluded as their figures are potentially unreliable due to the high number of businesses registrations at single postcodes.

Ranked bottom out of 31 boroughs, Newham is followed by Tower Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham which respectively saw 35.6pc and 36.7pc of businesses survive the five year mark, the study shows.

Bromley was named the capital's startup hotspot with 46.6pc of new firms still around after half a decade.

However, London ranked bottom out of 12 UK regions on 39.4pc compared to top placed south west England on 45.6pc.

London's 1.08 million self-employed, micro and small businesses, make up 99.3pc of all private sector businesses, turnover £500billion cumulatively and employ 2.3million people, according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

