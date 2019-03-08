Search

Entrepreneur school starts at Stratford shared work space

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 August 2019

Melissa Hemsley (centre) at the three-day start-up summer school in Stratford. Picture: Workable.

Workable

A new shared work space in Stratford has started a three-day mentoring programme for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The scheme will focus on giving advice and information that helps people grow their businesses.

The mentors include bestselling author and cook Melissa Hemsley and founder of Black Sheep Spirits, David Shepherd.

They will be teaching participants how to manage and promote their projects.

Ms Hemsley will also be aiming to provide insights on how to turn a passion into a sustainable enterprise.

Other talks will include topics like how to make meaningful business connections, manage cash flow and use social media effectively.

Xavier Collins is UK managing director at the car-sharing company Turo.

He said: "I was lucky enough to benefit from the guidance and advice of entrepreneurs early in my career and I'm looking forward to giving back and trying my best to help build the ecosystem for the next generation of founders coming through."

Workable is part of the new Stratford development called International Quarter London.

