Canning Town school choir's Lean on Me rendition is music to judges' ears in national competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 September 2019

The Star Primary School choir performing their winning rendition of Bill Withers' Lean on Me. Picture: WellChild / YouTube

The Star Primary School choir performing their winning rendition of Bill Withers' Lean on Me. Picture: WellChild / YouTube

Pupils from a Canning Town primary school hit the right notes with judges to win a national singing competition.

Star Primary was crowned the school choir of the year with their stirring rendition of the Bill Withers classic Lean on Me.

They now have the chance to perform at the WellChild Awards held in London next month.

Schools from across the UK posted a video of their own rendition of the song, before an online public vote decided who made it through to the final judging by a panel including professional classical singer David Webb and TV talent show judge Rachel Mason.

Star Primary School music leader Beth Marshall told the Recorder: "It means so much to the children, who were excited just to take part in the competition.

"It's been a long road to get here and I know they're going to be absolutely thrilled to find out they've won."

The schools are raising funds for WellChild, which supports seriously ill young people to be cared for at home instead of in hospital.

