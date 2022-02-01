Fire crews were called to Stansfeld Road, Beckton, in Newham, just after 5pm on January 31, where part of the roof of a disused building was alight. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Newham residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed, after a fire in a derelict building last night generated low-lying smoke which has drifted across the area.

Emergency services were called to Stansfeld Road, Beckton, just after 5pm on January 31, where part of the roof of a disused commercial building was alight.

About 40 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade used six fire engines had the blaze under control within four hours.

There are currently no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Station commander Gary Wilson who was at the scene said: "Firefighters used one of the Brigade’s new 32 metre turntable ladders to gain access to the roof and provide an aerial view of the incident.

"Crews also used thermal imaging cameras to identify hot spots.

"The fire produced a large amount of low-lying smoke which drifted across the area and we urged local residents to keep their windows and doors closed."

Stansfeld Road was closed between Tollgate Road and Royal Albert Way, and firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the night damping down the smoke.

Crews from Millwall, Shadwell, East Greenwich, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

