Post Office in Forest Gate opens at new location
- Credit: Post Office
A new post office has opened in Forest Gate after relocating.
St Stephen’s Parade Post Office opened its doors at 164 Green Street today (Thursday, January 7) - about 500m from its previous site.
The branch was previously operated at 6 St Stephen’s Parade by a temporary postmaster.
A permanent postmaster is now providing service from a formerly empty site, refurbished to incorporate a stationery store.
The first 100 customers were given tea and biscuits to take away.
You may also want to watch:
Post Office network provision manager Jason Collins said: “The layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the community.”
The Post Office counter is open 8am - 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 3pm on Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 30 councillors urge mayor to halt controversial Newham parking scheme
- 2 Experts warn people in Newham to beware Covid-19 vaccine scams
- 3 Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station
- 4 ExCeL to open as mass vaccination hub next week
- 5 Places of worship in east London agree to close
- 6 Forest Gate neighbours speak out after shooting and stabbing
- 7 Newham officers seize knives, drugs and offensive weapons in crackdown on violence
- 8 Sir Keir Starmer calls for volunteers to help with vaccine effort on visit to Stratford surgery
- 9 First homes set to go on sale at development in Silvertown
- 10 Four men in court after East Ham fatal stabbing
The main counters are open 9am - 5.30pm every day except Sunday.