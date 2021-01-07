Post Office in Forest Gate opens at new location

Published: 5:28 PM January 7, 2021

Inside the new St Stephen’s Parade Post Office branch at 164 Green Street, Forest Gate. - Credit: Post Office

A new post office has opened in Forest Gate after relocating.

St Stephen’s Parade Post Office opened its doors at 164 Green Street today (Thursday, January 7) - about 500m from its previous site.

The branch was previously operated at 6 St Stephen’s Parade by a temporary postmaster.

A permanent postmaster is now providing service from a formerly empty site, refurbished to incorporate a stationery store.

The first 100 customers were given tea and biscuits to take away.

The branch offers Post Office services 8am - 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 3pm on Sundays. - Credit: Post Office

Post Office network provision manager Jason Collins said: “The layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the community.”

The Post Office counter is open 8am - 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 3pm on Sunday.

The main counters are open 9am - 5.30pm every day except Sunday.