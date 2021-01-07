News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Post Office in Forest Gate opens at new location

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:28 PM January 7, 2021   
Post Office counters at the end of shelves of stationary

Inside the new St Stephen’s Parade Post Office branch at 164 Green Street, Forest Gate. - Credit: Post Office

A new post office has opened in Forest Gate after relocating. 

St Stephen’s Parade Post Office opened its doors at 164 Green Street today (Thursday, January 7) - about 500m from its previous site. 

The branch was previously operated at 6 St Stephen’s Parade by a temporary postmaster.  

A permanent postmaster is now providing service from a formerly empty site, refurbished to incorporate a stationery store. 

The first 100 customers were given tea and biscuits to take away. 

Front of Post Office branch at 164 Green Street, Forest Gate

The branch offers Post Office services 8am - 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 3pm on Sundays. - Credit: Post Office

You may also want to watch:

Post Office network provision manager Jason Collins said: “The layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the community.” 

The Post Office counter is open 8am - 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 3pm on Sunday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 30 councillors urge mayor to halt controversial Newham parking scheme
  2. 2 Experts warn people in Newham to beware Covid-19 vaccine scams
  3. 3 Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station
  1. 4 ExCeL to open as mass vaccination hub next week
  2. 5 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  3. 6 Forest Gate neighbours speak out after shooting and stabbing
  4. 7 Newham officers seize knives, drugs and offensive weapons in crackdown on violence
  5. 8 Sir Keir Starmer calls for volunteers to help with vaccine effort on visit to Stratford surgery
  6. 9 First homes set to go on sale at development in Silvertown
  7. 10 Four men in court after East Ham fatal stabbing

The main counters are open 9am - 5.30pm every day except Sunday.

Retail
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

Newham primaries to delay reopening

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder

Tom Ambrose

person

Crime

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Two men charged with murder after East Ham fatal stabbing

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus