Vicar and wife team at St John's Church bid farewell to Stratford after 31 years

Published: 3:50 PM August 20, 2021

Husband and wife team Revd David Richards and assistant minister Carol Richards who are leaving St. John's after 31 years. - Credit: Jon King

The husband and wife team at St John's Church in Stratford are leaving after 31 years.

Revd Dave Richards and assistant minister Carol found a church with a congregation of just 40 as well as a backlog of repairs when they arrived in April 1990.

They are now preparing to leave a transformed St John's with its 300-strong flock made up of people from 55 nationalities.

Revd Richards and Carol pictured in 1990 when the couple arrived at St John's. - Credit: Revd Dave Richards

In a statement, the couple said: "We have loved every minute of our time at Stratford. Over 31 years we have seen it grow and develop into the amazing place it is today.

"We will miss the vibrant church and diverse community. We have been so lucky to work with such wonderful people."

There weren't many vicars lining up for the job at St John's when Revd Richards received the call, he said.

"We were asked to come because no one else wanted the job. Stratford was a tough place in 1990 and the church was not in a good condition. It was big, empty and cold. This was before the regeneration took off," he said.

It was the "amazing" multicultural community which drew the couple to Stratford, which 30 years ago was a collection of shops on a road into central London.

Carol admitted her initial reaction to Stratford spurred her on to get involved in the area's improvement.

A board member of every regeneration group in the town centre since, Carol started with Stratford City Challenge in 1992 and has just stood down as a director of Stratford Original Business Improvement District.

Revd Richards was a founder member of the Greater Carpenters Neighbourhood Forum, challenging former mayor Sir Robin Wales’s plans for the Carpenters Estate.

"My passion is that people should have a say in regeneration. They should be part of the decision-making," Carol said.

When plans to revamp Stratford emerged in the 1990s, Carol recalled a bulldozer being stationed in the town centre with a sign saying, "The bulldozers are coming", in a bid to raise awareness.

Revd Richards described Stratford's transformation as amazing, but expressed mixed feelings about its benefits.

"It raised [house] prices sometimes beyond the reach of local people. Some developments have not been great," he said.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been a 'life-saver' during the pandemic, according to the couple. - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

However, the couple hailed Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as an "amazing" place and a "life-saver" during the pandemic.

On London 2012 - when the eyes of the world were on Stratford - Carol felt the boost to living standards promised by the backers of the Games was lost along the way.

But she added the legacy has "been better than expected".

"[Stratford] is a much better place than it was," Revd Richards added.

The couple were 29 and 33-years-old respectively when they arrived at St John's.

St John's in Stratford is Grade II-listed and first opened its doors in 1834. - Credit: Ken Mears

One challenge the couple overcame was in 2018 when 4sqm of ceiling collapsed at the Grade II-listed church, which opened in 1834.

Within six months the congregation raised £120,000 thanks to the generosity of residents and businesses.

Of late, they say supporting asylum seekers has posed the greatest challenge while in 31 years one thing has stayed the same.

"The poverty has not gone away. There is still a frightening number of children on free school meals," Revd Richards said.

But the couple admit the challenges faced in 31 years of ministry have kept them in Newham.

There have been many highlights too, including the 2012 Olympic Community festival, annual Love Stratford events and Stratford by the Sea.

On what has been learnt in their time at St John's, Revd Richards said: "There are times when we've had to seek guidance and find resources beyond ourselves and to trust God far more."

Revd Richards and Carol pictured here in 1990. The couple moved to Stratford from the Thames View estate in Barking. - Credit: Revd Dave Richards

The couple's final services at St John’s will be on September 5 at 11am and 6pm. They now look forward to continuing ministry in their new home in Swanage besides trips around the UK in their VW camper van.