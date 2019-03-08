Car park to close to allow 277-home development to be built

St Johns Road West car park is to close. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A car park in East Ham is to close next week to allow a major redevelopment of a nearby shopping venue to take place.

Drivers will not be able to use St Johns Road West car park after 9pm on Monday, March 25, by which time all vehicles must be removed.

This is to allow for work on the adjacent East Ham Market Hall site to take place.

The redevelopment will see most of the existing buildings demolished and 277 new homes built in a 15-storey building.

There will also be flexible commerical space on the ground floor and provision of both a new public car park and a residential car park.

The nearby St Johns Road East car park closed permamently last year and until the new facility opens, drivers are advised to use the Madge Gill Way car park instead.

Anyone with a season ticket for the St Johns Road West car park can apply for a refund by calling 0330 400 7275 or visiting paybyphone.co.uk