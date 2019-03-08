Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Car park to close to allow 277-home development to be built

PUBLISHED: 10:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 20 March 2019

St Johns Road West car park is to close. Picture: Google Maps

St Johns Road West car park is to close. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A car park in East Ham is to close next week to allow a major redevelopment of a nearby shopping venue to take place.

Drivers will not be able to use St Johns Road West car park after 9pm on Monday, March 25, by which time all vehicles must be removed.

This is to allow for work on the adjacent East Ham Market Hall site to take place.

The redevelopment will see most of the existing buildings demolished and 277 new homes built in a 15-storey building.

There will also be flexible commerical space on the ground floor and provision of both a new public car park and a residential car park.

The nearby St Johns Road East car park closed permamently last year and until the new facility opens, drivers are advised to use the Madge Gill Way car park instead.

Anyone with a season ticket for the St Johns Road West car park can apply for a refund by calling 0330 400 7275 or visiting paybyphone.co.uk

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Bid for Newham councillors to face regular criminal record checks is dropped

Councillors could be screened and subjected to a further DBS check every two year. Pic: Newham Council

Woman living in hostel is threatened with homelessness in ‘shocking note’ delivered by council worker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz described the incident as shameful and embarrassing. Pic: Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.