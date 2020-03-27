Search

Forest Gate school commended for subject expertise in languages and science

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 March 2020

Subject leader Daniel Clift teaching science to students from St Angela’s Ursuline School in Forest Gate. Picture: St Angela’s Ursuline School in Forest Gate.

Subject leader Daniel Clift teaching science to students from St Angela’s Ursuline School in Forest Gate. Picture: St Angela’s Ursuline School in Forest Gate.

Archant

Two departments from St Angela’s Ursuline school have received commendation in the inaugural Bernice McCabe award.

This accolade - granted to the Forest Gate school by the Prince’s Teaching Institute (PTI) - is named after the late Bernice McCabe OBE, who was the organisations’ founding co-director.

Bernice was an ardent believer in the transformational power of teaching, with the PTI using this award to honour that legacy.

You may also want to watch:

The modern foreign languages department was commended because of their innovative curriculum; subject leader Frances Suc-Diamond reacted by saying: “Our namesake, St Angela said, ‘Do something, get moving, risk new things, stick with it then be ready for big surprises’.”

The science department received commendation for their approach to practical work, which subject leader Daniel Clift described as a “key aspect” of learning.

He added that “by taking the time to develop cognitive skills through practical work, our pupils gain so much more from the experience”.

Co-director of the PTI, Chris Pope, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to celebrate the exceptional work of the winning, highly commended and commended departments.”

