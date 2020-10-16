Search

Funding boost for Beckton food bank as demand surges during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 October 2020

A volunteer at Newham Foodbank. Picture: Southern Housing Group

A volunteer at Newham Foodbank. Picture: Southern Housing Group

A food bank in Beckton has received a funding boost to support its work to combat food poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southern Housing Group has donated £5,000 towards Newham Foodbank, which is run by The Trussell Trust from the St Mark’s Centre in Tollgate Road, in recognition of the support they provide to families in the community.

The Trussell Trust says there has been an 89pc increase in food parcel demand and a 67pc rise in household referrals to foodbanks since the pandemic began.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Organisations such as Newham Foodbank already provided an invaluable service for our community but have gone above and beyond during this time of crisis.”

The housing association also provides supermarket vouchers through its hardship fund, to enable more residents to buy fresh produce not typically available at food banks.

