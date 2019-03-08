East Ham lawyers trying to raise £5k to widen access to justice

The 16-strong Norman H Barnett team. Jai Kalidas is in the back row, third from the right. Picture: Norman H Barnett & Co. Norman H Barnett & Co

A legal firm in East Ham is trying to reach its goal of £5,000 to make sure everyone has access to justice, no matter their means.

Of the 27 staff at Norman H Barnett & Co, 16 of them are taking part in the London Legal Walk 10k in June.

Jai Kalidas is the head of the probate department (which handles wills) at the Barking Road firm and had the idea to take part in the annual event.

"We're in Newham, which has a high number of the population that are either on means-tested benefits or [otherwise] can't get access to justice.

"I became a lawyer because I wanted to help people, to achieve justice for injustices.

"Legal aid is important for me and the firm because it's a service to the community, whereby they feel comfortable enough to actually go and get the support that they require."

In 2018, 13,000 people took part in the London Legal Walk, raising a record £830,000. Every year the money the event raises goes to legal advice charities in London and the south-east.

Money to help the firm's fund-raising can be sent here.