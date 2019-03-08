Search

Forest Gate woman climbing Snowdon to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support after father's diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 September 2019

Gurkiran and her friend Mehreen have been training for their Snowdon hike. Picture: Macmillan

Gurkiran and her friend Mehreen have been training for their Snowdon hike. Picture: Macmillan

Archant

Forest Gate resident Gurkiran Bahra's "entire world changed in a second" when her father Jasbir was diagnosed with parathyroid cancer in January.

Forest Gate resident Gurkiran Bahra, 27, with her father Jasbir, who was diagnosed with parathyroid cancer in January. Picture: MacmillanForest Gate resident Gurkiran Bahra, 27, with her father Jasbir, who was diagnosed with parathyroid cancer in January. Picture: Macmillan

Gurkiran, 27, will climb Snowdon on Friday, September 27 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support to thank the charity for "being there for us when we needed them".

She and her friend Mehreen will enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of coffee when they reach the summit as part of the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Gurkiran said she was "petrified" when her father was admitted to hospital on January 4 and told he had to remain there until he was better,

She said: "I have heard many cancer stories but had never experienced a loved one, let alone my own parent, go through such a thing.

"I had hundreds of questions running through my mind and at the same time I was distraught and confused.

"Macmillan was there for us all right from the start, giving advice on how to support dad and information so that we'd know what to expect."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Gurkiranandmehreentakeonsnowdon to donate.

