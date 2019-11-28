East Ham mum climbs Snowdon to raise £2k for liver disease charity that supports her son

East Ham resident Delores McPherson and family and friends celebrate reaching Snowdon's peak. Picture: CLDF Archant

An East Ham mum whose son has a rare liver disease has climbed Snowdon to raise funds for the charity supporting him.

Delores McPherson with her son Keiran, who inspired her fundraising climb for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: CLDF Delores McPherson with her son Keiran, who inspired her fundraising climb for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: CLDF

Delores McPherson raised almost £2000 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) after convincing eight others - including sister Lorraine and niece Danika - to join her on the climb last month.

Her son Keiran, 22, has received support from CLDF since being diagnosed with autoimmune liver disease in 2012.

Three years later, Kieran was also diagnosed with colitis and was placed on the waiting list for a liver transplant two months ago.

"Since both these diagnoses, I would describe our lives as a whirlwind of distressing and upsetting times, but Keiran has still managed to hold a job down and remain positive," Delores said.

"In recent months, however, his health has deteriorated.

"His consultant has advised that his liver disease has now become chronic and he needs to be listed for transplant.

"This news came as a big shock to both of us as this was not part of our plan."

Delores had always wanted to climb the highest peak in Wales, so decided to embark on a fundraising trek to give back to the charity.

"We somehow managed to pick a lovely sunny day which meant that the climb to the top was really worthwhile because of the amazing views," she said.

"It was heartening that when other walkers realised what we were doing, they gave us donations."

Delores is planning more fundraising treks next year.

Keiran said: "It's an awesome thing they did and I'm grateful they supported the charity in this way - I love them all."

CDLF, which relies on voluntary donations, provides information and emotional support, funds for research and represents all those affected by childhood liver diseases.

Visit justgiving.com/delores-mcpherson1 to donate.