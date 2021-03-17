Cigarette safety warning after fire at East Ham flats

Published: 10:20 AM March 17, 2021

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Boleyn Road shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, March 16. - Credit: Google

A cigarette left on a windowsill is believed to have caused a fire at a block of flats in East Ham.

Firefighters were called to the flats in Boleyn Road shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, March 16.

They found a small fire involving a window frame in a communal area on the seventh floor, which was under control by 4.38pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire.

“Never leave lit cigarettes unattended and make sure to stub them out properly and dispose of them carefully when you have finished smoking.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire, which could not only destroy your home, but also put lives at risk.”

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Visit www.london-fire.gov.uk/safety/the-home/smoking for smoking safety tips.