News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Sir Keir Starmer calls for volunteers to help with vaccine effort on visit to Stratford surgery

Logo Icon

Press Association

Published: 2:43 PM January 7, 2021   
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer watches as Dr Lizzie Goodman injects a patient with their first dose

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer watches as Dr Lizzie Goodman injects a patient with their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: PA

The leader of the Labour Party visited Stratford and called for volunteers to help the vaccine drive.

Sir Keir Starmer called for people to join a national effort while visiting Sir Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre in Liberty Bridge Road, Stratford, today (January 7).

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre in Stratfor

Sir Keir visited the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre in Stratford. - Credit: PA

Sir Keir said: "I have criticised the government over the past nine months for being slow.

"But frankly now this is a national effort and we all have to put our shoulder to the wheel.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel. We all have to make it work whatever our other differences.

You may also want to watch:

"If you look at the set-up here, you've got people administering the jab but you've also got to get people here, you've got to get the information to them, steward them in, and volunteers can do all that," he added.

The opposition leader also said there was a "national duty" to give people confidence to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Most Read

  1. 1 30 councillors urge mayor to halt controversial Newham parking scheme
  2. 2 Experts warn people in Newham to beware Covid-19 vaccine scams
  3. 3 Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station
  1. 4 ExCeL to open as mass vaccination hub next week
  2. 5 Forest Gate neighbours speak out after shooting and stabbing
  3. 6 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  4. 7 Newham officers seize knives, drugs and offensive weapons in crackdown on violence
  5. 8 Christmas baby has a family connection at Newham Hospital
  6. 9 First homes set to go on sale at development in Silvertown
  7. 10 Four men in court after East Ham fatal stabbing
Health
Labour Party
Coronavirus
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

Newham primaries to delay reopening

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder

Tom Ambrose

person

Crime

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Two men charged with murder after East Ham fatal stabbing

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon