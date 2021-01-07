Sir Keir Starmer calls for volunteers to help with vaccine effort on visit to Stratford surgery

Published: 2:43 PM January 7, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer watches as Dr Lizzie Goodman injects a patient with their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: PA

The leader of the Labour Party visited Stratford and called for volunteers to help the vaccine drive.

Sir Keir Starmer called for people to join a national effort while visiting Sir Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre in Liberty Bridge Road, Stratford, today (January 7).

Sir Keir visited the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre in Stratford. - Credit: PA

Sir Keir said: "I have criticised the government over the past nine months for being slow.

"But frankly now this is a national effort and we all have to put our shoulder to the wheel.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel. We all have to make it work whatever our other differences.

"If you look at the set-up here, you've got people administering the jab but you've also got to get people here, you've got to get the information to them, steward them in, and volunteers can do all that," he added.

The opposition leader also said there was a "national duty" to give people confidence to get vaccinated against coronavirus.