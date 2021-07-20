News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Silvertown fire caused by sunlight passing through glass balcony

Jon King

Published: 6:40 PM July 20, 2021   
connaught road

A fire in Connaught Road, Silvertown, was caused by sunlight passing through a glass balcony and setting cardboard boxes alight. - Credit: LFB

A fire in Silvertown was caused by sunlight passing through a glass balcony.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a flat in Connaught Road at 11am on Saturday, July 17.

balcony fire damage

A balcony on the second floor of the building was destroyed by the flames. - Credit: LFB

A balcony on the second floor of the building was destroyed by the flames along with a number of stored items.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the second floor was also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Investigators from the brigade believe the fire was accidental and caused by sunlight being refracted through the bevelled edge of the balcony's glass.

It then ignited cardboard boxes stored on the second-floor balcony.

An LFB spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews were faced with a well-developed fire on a second-floor balcony.

“The sun is especially strong during these summer months, but fires caused by refracted and reflected sunlight can happen all year round and are actually quite common.

"Our advice is to make sure that you keep mirrors, crystals, glass ornaments and other reflective items out of direct sunlight at all times."

The fire was under control just before midday. Two fire engines and about 10 firefighters from Stratford and Shadwell stations attended the scene.

