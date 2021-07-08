Crystal road renamed after race campaigner as Royal Docks hits 100

Published: 4:55 PM July 8, 2021

The Crystal, which is set to become the new City Hall, has a new address after Siemens Brothers Way was renamed. - Credit: Tian Khee Siong

The new name of Siemens Brothers Way has been announced as a summer programme of cultural events marks the centenary of the Royal Docks.

The road that is home to The Crystal building - soon to become the new City Hall - will be renamed Kamal Chunchie Way, after a public vote on three shortlisted options received more than 1,500 responses.

The Royal Docks team ran the poll following a series of community workshops on the history and diversity of the area as well as its future plans, which resulted in an initial longlist of 20 options.

Inside Out installation in Lyon by French street artist JR, who is creating a similar installation outside The Crystal as part of the Let's Do Royal Docks summer programme. - Credit: Damien Lepetre

The Crystal’s new address is named after Sri Lankan race relations pioneer Kamal, who founded the Coloured Men's Institute in 1926 for sailors, dock workers and residents of the area.

Mayor of Newham and co-chair of the Royal Docks Enterprise Zone board Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The new name will stand as a fitting tribute to this man who settled here in the Royal Docks and contributed so much to support the dockworkers and sailors who came here from around the globe in their struggle for fairness and equality.

“It is very empowering for people to see their own history honoured in their own community and his name will remind us all every day that together we can make a better Newham.”

Today (July 8) marks 100 years since the docks were completed and a summer programme of free events - featuring international artists and community projects - to celebrate the centenary is underway.

Let’s Do Royal Docks, which began late last month and runs until September, features more than 25 events including theatre premieres, art installations, heritage projects, waterside experiences, music and film.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “One hundred years ago the Royal Docks secured its position as a global centre for trade and industry, connecting the world of commerce and opportunity to the capital.

"Its global heritage will continue to play a vital role as we shape the area’s future and I am excited to be relocating City Hall to the Crystal building in the newly renamed Kamal Chunchie Way and helping to turbo-charge the regeneration of the Royal Docks.”

Visit https://www.royaldocks.london/articles/royal-docks-summer-season for the full summer programme.