Search

Advanced search

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

PUBLISHED: 08:58 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 10 August 2020

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

LFB

Police are treating a blaze that broke out overnight at a row of shops in Forest Gate as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a row of shops in Forest Gate. Picture: LFBFirefighters were called to a blaze at a row of shops in Forest Gate. Picture: LFB

Crews were initially called to Green Street, near the junction with Sherrard Road, to reports of a fire at a mid-terraced shop with a flat above at around 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday, August 9).

The fire then spread into three neighbouring shops and into four of the flats above them.

Three shops and four flats sustained either partial or severe fire damage.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines from stations across east London were called to the scene.

Around 100 firefighters were called to the scene. Picture: LFBAround 100 firefighters were called to the scene. Picture: LFB

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson estimated 26 people left the flats before firefighters arrived, with one man being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

You may also want to watch:

Newham Council housing officers are assisting those who had to leave their homes.

The spokesperson said: “The fire spread through several old shop premises and was difficult to gain control of due to it spreading in different ways.

“A range of equipment has been used to tackle the fire, our crews have used breathing apparatus to carry out searches of all of the premises and we are used our aerial appliances to observe from above. We also used our drone to gain a better view of the fire.”

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night, getting it under control at 3.25am.

They are set to stay there all day today (Monday, August 10) to dampen down the area.

There are road closures in place along Green Street between Westbury Terrace and Studley Road, but buses are able to pass through.

The cause of the fire is due to be investigated by the Brigade and the Met Police, with a spokesperson for the latter saying that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about the circumstances of the fire is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD9152/9AUG or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Fire breaks out at Green Street shop

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plans approved for 5,000-home Thameside West development and new DLR station

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Fire breaks out at Green Street shop

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plans approved for 5,000-home Thameside West development and new DLR station

Artist's impression of the Thameside West development. Picture: Keystone

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Harmer haul helps Essex build healthy lead

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019