Crews at scene of early morning shop fire in Forest Gate
PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 November 2020
Archant
Fire crews remain at the scene of a shop fire in Upton Lane, Forest Gate.
The blaze broke out at the shop with flats above it in the early hours of this morning and damaged part of the ground floor of the building.
There were no reported injuries.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 5.30am and crews had the blaze under control within an hour.
Four fire engines and 25 personnel attended the scene.
An LFB spokesperson said: “Crews are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours this morning.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
