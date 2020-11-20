Search

Crews at scene of early morning shop fire in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 November 2020

A fire broke out at a shop with flats above it in Upton Lane in the early hours. Picture: Jon King

A fire broke out at a shop with flats above it in Upton Lane in the early hours. Picture: Jon King

Fire crews remain at the scene of a shop fire in Upton Lane, Forest Gate.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said crews were expected to remain on scene for a number of hours. Picture: Jon KingA London Fire Brigade spokesperson said crews were expected to remain on scene for a number of hours. Picture: Jon King

The blaze broke out at the shop with flats above it in the early hours of this morning and damaged part of the ground floor of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just before 5.30am and crews had the blaze under control within an hour.

Four fire engines and 25 personnel attended the scene.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members were at the scene after the brigade was called just before 5.30am. Picture: Jon KingFour fire engines and 25 crew members were at the scene after the brigade was called just before 5.30am. Picture: Jon King

An LFB spokesperson said: “Crews are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours this morning.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

