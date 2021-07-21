Manor Park nursery worker meets Boris Johnson at Downing Street reception

Published: 3:06 PM July 21, 2021

Tatiana Suliga and MP Vicky Ford, under secretary of state for children and families, outside Number 10. - Credit: Tatiana Suliga

A nursery worker has met the prime minister at a Downing Street reception.

Tatiana Suliga - a member of staff at Sheringham Nursery School and Children's Centre in Manor Park - attended a thank you reception in honour of nursery workers on July 15.

A guest of Boris Johnson, Tatiana was one of a few nursery workers invited to the do at Number 10.

The centre in Sheringham Avenue was asked to nominate someone to attend the event and Tatiana was selected to meet Mr Johnson to talk about what it was like to work through the pandemic.

Tatiana said: "I was really privileged to be nominated by my colleagues to attend.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a short, socially distanced meeting [and] a great experience to listen and talk to the prime minister about how we’d found working through Covid-19, and the challenges we’d all faced."

The visit was photographed outside Downing Street, when Tatiana bumped elbows with MP Vicky Ford, who is the undersecretary of state for children and families.