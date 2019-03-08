Person rescued during North Woolwich house fire

A person had to be rescued during a house fire in Sheldrake Close, North Woolwich. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

One person had to be rescued during a house fire in North Woolwich.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were called to a house fire in Sheldrake Close on Thursday night.

Most of the ground floor and half of the first floor were damaged by the blaze which saw one person rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said: “They were treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.”

The brigade's 999 control officers took 14 calls to the fire with some eyewitnesses saying they heard an explosion.

The LFB had the flames under control by 7.32pm after being called at 5.57pm. Crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Barking and other surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.