Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

A 17-year old boy has been charged with the murder of Shanur Ahmed.

The teenager from Canning Town was charged on Saturday, March 7, with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 9.

Four other boys arrested on suspicion of murder - two 17-year olds and two 16-year olds - have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man has been released with no further action.

An investigation was launched after Shanur's body was found on scrubland at Gallions Reach DLR station on March 3.

Enquiries by homicide detectives continue.