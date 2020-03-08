Search

Advanced search

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

PUBLISHED: 07:29 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 08 March 2020

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Archant

A 17-year old boy has been charged with the murder of Shanur Ahmed.

The teenager from Canning Town was charged on Saturday, March 7, with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 9.

You may also want to watch:

Four other boys arrested on suspicion of murder - two 17-year olds and two 16-year olds - have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man has been released with no further action.

An investigation was launched after Shanur's body was found on scrubland at Gallions Reach DLR station on March 3.

Enquiries by homicide detectives continue.

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Shanur Ahmed’s college demands an end to youth violence following missing Manor Park teenager’s death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Shanur Ahmed’s college demands an end to youth violence following missing Manor Park teenager’s death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Opinion: Universal credit is causing hardship

East Ham MP Stephen Timms wants to hear about constituents' benefit experiences.

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plans for new Olympic Park neighbourhood to go on display

Artist's impression of the Sweetwater development. Picture: LLDC

Missed chances cost West Ham dear as Arsenal grab late winner

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Cambridge United 1

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24