Shadow sports minster swaps politics for punches at North Woolwich boxing gym

Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan learns the ropes at Fight For Peace. Picture: Lucy Pope © Lucy Pope

The shadow sports minister stepped into the ring on a trip to a North Woolwich boxing academy.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, the MP for Tooting, traded parliament for punches during her rounds at Fight For Peace, a charity mentoring young people away from communities affected by crime and gang violence.

The keen boxer, who also acts as the doctor for her Balham boxing club, met youngsters who had become qualified combat sports coaches through the academy in Woodman Street.

“Boxing clubs are in the heart of their communities, where it is not just about boxing, it is about family,” the Labour MP said earlier this month.

“Clubs offer an opportunity for local young people to make friends, engage with sport and receive mentorship.”

The organisation says it has reached more than 250,000 young people since it was set up 18 years ago.