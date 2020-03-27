Shadika Patel: Poplar man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in East Ham

A third man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel.

The 28 year old from Poplar was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, March 26.

He remains in police custody at an east London police station while enquiries continue.

The investigation was launched after police found mother of two Shadika suffering stab injuries at the corner of Altmore Avenue and the Barking Road, East Ham, in the early hours of March 19.

The 40 year old Shadika was taken to hospital where she later died. Her next of kin were informed.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds.

The third arrest follows that of a 31 year old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on March 21 and since released on bail until a date in mid-April.

A 30 year old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on March 20. He has been released under investigation.

Officers are still appealing for help from people who were in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715.

Details can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org