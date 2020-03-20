Search

East Ham fatal stabbing victim identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel

PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 20 March 2020

A police officer on duty at the murder scene in Altmore Avenue, East Ham

Ken Mears Photography

A man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a woman now named as Shadika Mohsin Patel.

Detectives launched the investigation into the fatal stabbing after being called to an injured woman at the corner of Altmore Avenue and Barking Road, East Ham, on Thursday, March 19, at a quarter to one in the morning.

The 30 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of this morning (March 20) and remains in custody.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers and paramedics found Shadika with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she later died.”

The 40 year old’s next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds.

The Met spokesman added: “We retain an open mind concerning motive at this time.”

Enquiries continue.

Detectives are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist to call police on 101 quoting CAD 213/19Mar.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

