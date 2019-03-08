Ex-Newham councillor scoops clutch of awards at Digital Leaders ceremony

A former Newham politician has scooped a pair of awards for her campaign to end online abuse.

Seyi Akiwowo, who used to represent Forest Gate North on the council, was announced as digital leader of 2019 and overall winner in a national competition.

Seyi said: "It is a huge honour to win. I accept these awards with the acknowledgement of all the amazing women and girls who have survived online harms."

The founder of Glitch, a non-profit organisation working to put a stop to bullying on the internet, added that women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online.

Glitch was started in 2017 after Seyi faced online abuse after a speech she made at a European Parliament youth event went viral.

The Digital Leaders awards come as Newham's youngest, black female councillor prepares a talk for the media organisation Ted.com

Helen Wright, chairman of trustees at Glitch, said: "We're so proud our founder has been recognised with these awards.

"Glitch has consistenly punched above its weight because of Seyi's leadership."