Two women showing signs of sexual exploitation found in Newham during police crackdown

Published: 5:00 PM December 9, 2020

Images from inside one of the London brothels. - Credit: MPS

More than 40 women have been found working in brothels during a police crackdown on modern slavery and sexual exploitation.

Of the total, officers found two women they suspect may have been exploited in the south of Newham during the five day-long op.

Det Ch Insp Helen Barling said: “This operation has been organised to safeguard the most vulnerable, who are often unseen by society.

“In many cases females providing sexual services have travelled from overseas, often fleeing poverty, lured by the promise of a well-paid job. However, upon arrival the situation couldn’t be more different.”

Abuse, threats of violence, debt bondage and seizure of passports are among the ways women and girls can be harmed and exploited by people they trusted.

A total of 46 women in nine boroughs were signposted to agencies during the five day-long operation which ended on December 4.

The women were from the UK, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Romania.

In general, the people exploited do not always see themselves as victims though many are forced into making money for organised crime gangs.

Det Con Paul Gaster from the Met’s modern slavery and child exploitation squad told the Recorder: “A lot of the girls we speak to don’t know how to phone the police.

“They’re at a big risk in the environment they work in, not knowing who they will see when they open the door,” he said.

Some are told by their exploiters that the authorities can’t be trusted. Limited English can cause difficulties too.

In Newham, a tell-tale sign of sexual exploitation are the stickers advertising massage which are plastered on lampposts, scattered on pavements or stuck on buildings.

A Google search for escorts in Newham on December 8 returned more than 400,000 results.

People visiting an address from the early morning to the early hours of the following day can be signs of a brothel in operation.

But Det Con Gaster explained the true picture of sexual exploitation and modern slavery in Newham and across the capital is unknown.

Part of the challenge is identifying sex workers who choose to do it and those who are coerced into it.

“You have to be mindful of the individual. If they don’t see themselves as the victim, at what point do you take away [police] contact? But we try to follow up with future engagement,” Det Con Gaster said.

The pandemic has made a dent in the vice industry’s profits, but Det Con Gaster said it will most probably return to how it was before.

“It’s a difficult thing to break as it’s a way of life for some people,” he added, explaining how some sex workers do it to support family or to pay for education.

Labour exploitation is another focus for the Met with homes of multiple occupation (HMOs) sometimes holding clues.

These include early morning comings and goings; vehicles picking people up throughout the day; frequent changes of inhabitants and piled up rubbish.

Det Con Gaster said: “If it doesn’t feel right and you’re not happy, report it to the police. If you highlight something that allows me to go through a door and find a person that needs help, there’s no better thing to be done,”

The Met made 716 referrals to the National Referral Mechanism support framework for potential victims of modern slavery in the third quarter of this year.

Of the total, 327 were children aged 17 or under. There were 2,506 referrals across the UK over the same period.

Det Con Gaster said members of Romanian, Hungarian, Polish, Thai and Vietnamese communities are among those most affected by exploitation.

Figures suggest the situation is not improving, but reporting methods have changed over the years, he added. County lines has also affected numbers.

Call The Salvation Army’s 24 hour helpline on 0800 808 3733 or the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.