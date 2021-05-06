Guilty: 'Depraved' rapist who targeted and robbed lone women at night

Published: 7:21 PM May 6, 2021

Abdallah Baballah, 25, was found guilty today (May 6) of nine counts including rape, attempted rape and robbery following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. - Credit: CPS

A "depraved" man has been found guilty of robberies and sex attacks, including rape, on lone women he targeted as they headed home at night across east London.

Abdallah Baballah, 25, targeted five women who he did not know across 11 days in July 2019.

He attacked three of the victims after they got off the N15 bus in Plaistow, Dagenham and East Ham.

The former Barking and Dagenham College student was found guilty today (May 6) of nine counts including rape, attempted rape and robbery following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Abdallah Baballah on the N15 bus on July 1, 2019, the day of his first attack. - Credit: CPS

Baballah, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to five other counts, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and rape.

You may also want to watch:

Karen Phillips, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This violent and depraved man has at every turn tried to divert responsibility away from himself by callously claiming that many of these encounters were consensual. They were not."

The first attack was in Plaistow at around 2.30am on July 1, 2019.

Baballah followed a woman off the N15 bus.

He said: “Give me your phone or I will stab you,” before dragging her to a residential street and raping her three times.

He also stole cash from her wallet.

Abdallah Baballah on a bus before he carried out his third attack. - Credit: CPS

Baballah attacked two more women in Leyton on July 6, the second of whom he robbed of her phone and ring before raping her.

She managed to run to a nearby house to get help.

He targeted a fourth woman at around 3am on July 8 as she got off the N15 bus in Dagenham.

He chased her before demanding her phone and violently attacking her.

He ran off with her bag and phone; the handset was recovered on him upon arrest.

The final victim was attacked after she got off the N15 bus in East Ham in the early hours of July 11.

A CCTV image capturing Abdallah Baballah. - Credit: CPS

Baballah dragged her into a side road to attack her, but she managed to fight him off, breaking free to run to a member of the public who had come out of his house upon hearing the commotion. Baballah stole her bag and phone during the attack.

He was arrested on July 25, 2019 after police officers spotted him around East Ham where he had attacked the woman two weeks before.

Ms Phillips said: “The prosecution case included strong evidence from the victims, CCTV footage and forensic evidence – including Baballah’s own thumbprint on a mobile phone he had returned to a victim after brutally raping her.

“Baballah targeted women on their way home and in most cases, threatened them with physical violence unless they carried out sexual acts."

She paid tribute to the five "immensely brave" women, adding: "They fully supported this prosecution and told the court and jury about the violence inflicted upon them.

“As a result of their courage, a dangerous man is no longer on the streets.

"I hope that his conviction provides them with some sense of comfort and allows them to move on with their lives.”

Phone records presented during the trial showed Baballah had searched for articles about serial rapist Joseph McCann.

The CPS said Baballah had also used the search term "man raped two women in east London" to view information about his own crimes.

He had also searched and viewed numerous pornographic videos.

He will be sentenced on July 30.