Firefighters battle sewage works blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a sewage works in Jenkins Lane. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a sewage works in Beckton.

London Fire Brigade crews were called to Jenkins Lane at 8.48am today -December 22 - where part of a two-storey detached building is alight.

Four fire engines and around 25 personnel from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow and Ilford stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.