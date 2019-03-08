Tube chaos as severe delays hit three lines

There are severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line due to signal failure. File pic: Katie Collins/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Underground passengers are facing severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️ Disruption Update -



Currently we're running with severe delays to all destinations due to a signal failure at Baker Street. Your tickets will be accepted on the buses.



ℹ️ To re-plan please see https://t.co/eNlhlnOJJ6 — Hammersmith & City line (@hamandcityline) September 18, 2019

The disruption is currently affecting all destinations due to a signal failure at Baker Street.

You may also want to watch:

The signal failure has also caused severe delays along the Circle line and the Metropolitan line, which is partly suspended between Wembley Park and Aldgate.

Passengers are advised to use alternative routes. Tickets will be accepted on buses.

Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for live service updates.