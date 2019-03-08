Tube chaos as severe delays hit three lines
PUBLISHED: 08:08 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 18 September 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
Underground passengers are facing severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line.
The disruption is currently affecting all destinations due to a signal failure at Baker Street.
The signal failure has also caused severe delays along the Circle line and the Metropolitan line, which is partly suspended between Wembley Park and Aldgate.
Passengers are advised to use alternative routes. Tickets will be accepted on buses.
Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for live service updates.