Tube chaos as severe delays hit three lines

PUBLISHED: 08:08 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 18 September 2019

There are severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line due to signal failure. File pic: Katie Collins/PA Wire

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Underground passengers are facing severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line.

The disruption is currently affecting all destinations due to a signal failure at Baker Street.

The signal failure has also caused severe delays along the Circle line and the Metropolitan line, which is partly suspended between Wembley Park and Aldgate.

Passengers are advised to use alternative routes. Tickets will be accepted on buses.

Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for live service updates.

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

