Severe delays on TFL Rail services between Shenfield and Liverpool Street after points failure at Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 18:19 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 19 February 2019

A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons

There are severe delays on TFL Rail services this evening between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield after a points failure at Forest Gate.

Network Rail engineers are on-site working to resolve the problem, but at the moment trains are not stopping at Maryland, Forest Gate or Manor Park.

