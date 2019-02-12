Severe delays on TFL Rail services between Shenfield and Liverpool Street after points failure at Forest Gate

A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons - must be attributed

There are severe delays on TFL Rail services this evening between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield after a points failure at Forest Gate.

Network Rail engineers are on-site working to resolve the problem, but at the moment trains are not stopping at Maryland, Forest Gate or Manor Park.