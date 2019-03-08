Overground disruption expected until midday as broken down trains cause severe delays on Stratford, Barking routes

Overground passengers travelling on Stratford and Barking routes are facing severe delays this morning.

There are severe delays from Gospel Oak to Barking while a faulty train at Harringay Green Lanes is being fixed, as well as major disruption along the whole line from Stratford due to an earlier broken down train at Willesden Junction.

National Rail advises that trains between Stratford and Willesden Junction - as well Clapham Junction to Richmond - may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption on that line is expected until midday.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses and Underground services.

Disruption between Gospel Oak and Barking is expected to clear soon.