Severe delays on Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line

An overground train pulls into Barking Station Archant

The Overground is operating with severe delays between Barking and Gospel Oak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The problem has been caused by a broken down train at Crouch Hill.

Transport for London has said tickets are being accepted on Tube and bus services for passengers travelling by any reasonable route.