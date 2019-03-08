Severe delays on Jubilee line after fire alert

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line. Picture: TfL TfL

Jubilee Line passengers are facing severe delays after a fire alert in the Green Park.

The delays are currently affecting all destinations along the line with passengers advised to seek an alternate route for a quicker journey.

Underground tickets will be accepted on DLR, C2C and local bus services.

The disruption has caused overcrowding at Bank station. As a result, Central line trains are not stopping at that station currently, while the DLR is suspended between Bank and Shadwell.

Commuters were also affected by severe delays on the Jubilee line this morning, due to a broken down train.