Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Severe delays on Jubilee line after fire alert

PUBLISHED: 18:39 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 19 June 2019

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line. Picture: TfL

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line. Picture: TfL

TfL

Jubilee Line passengers are facing severe delays after a fire alert in the Green Park.

The delays are currently affecting all destinations along the line with passengers advised to seek an alternate route for a quicker journey.

You may also want to watch:

Underground tickets will be accepted on DLR, C2C and local bus services.

The disruption has caused overcrowding at Bank station. As a result, Central line trains are not stopping at that station currently, while the DLR is suspended between Bank and Shadwell.

Commuters were also affected by severe delays on the Jubilee line this morning, due to a broken down train.

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s make right call with Embleton appointment, but fans must back him

Danny Webb (left) and Ross Embleton celebrate after Leyton Orient win at AFC Telford United to qualify for the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Turley agrees to extend Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s confirm Embleton as interim head coach with Webb and McAnuff assisting him

Justin Edinburgh (left), Danny Webb (centre) and Ross Embleton celebrate Leyton Orient winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Severe delays on Jubilee line after fire alert

Commuters are facing severe delays on the Jubilee line. Picture: TfL

Animation shows how airport’s transformation will look

The animation shows how London City Airport will look. Picture: London City Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists