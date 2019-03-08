Severe delays on Hammersmith and City line after signal failure

There are severe delays on the Hammersmith and City line. Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Passengers are facing severe delays on the Hammersmith and City Line this evening due to an earlier signal failure at Aldgate.

Service has resumed after being suspended between Moorgate and Barking this afternoon, however disruptions continue to affect the line.

Tickets are being accepted on buses.

There are also currently minor delays on the Circle and Metropolitan lines as a result.