Trespasser on the track causes severe delays on Central line

PUBLISHED: 07:54 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 19 August 2019

There are severe delays on the Central line this morning. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Archant

Central line passengers are facing severe delays this morning due to a trespasser on the track.

Service was suspended between Liverpool Street and Epping and Hainault but has now resumed with severe delays to all destinations.

Tickets are being accepted on local bus services.

The disruption was caused by a trespasser on the track at Leyton earlier.

According to TfL, there is a good service on all other lines.

