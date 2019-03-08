Trespasser on the track causes severe delays on Central line
PUBLISHED: 07:54 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 19 August 2019
Archant
Central line passengers are facing severe delays this morning due to a trespasser on the track.
Service was suspended between Liverpool Street and Epping and Hainault but has now resumed with severe delays to all destinations.
You may also want to watch:
Tickets are being accepted on local bus services.
The disruption was caused by a trespasser on the track at Leyton earlier.
According to TfL, there is a good service on all other lines.