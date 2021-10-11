News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Search continues to find £1m lottery ticket winner

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:16 PM October 11, 2021   
Lottery ticket

A £1million winning lottery ticket was bought in Newham and has yet to be claimed. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The search continues to find the owner of a £1million winning lottery ticket bought in Newham.

The UK Millionaire Maker raffle prize for Euromillions draw number 1434 on June 18 still hasn't been claimed almost four months later.

The winning code is HSHJ77861.

The National Lottery is calling for the lucky winner to claim their prize.

If it isn’t claimed by 11pm on December 15, the money and any interest earned will go to National Lottery projects across the UK. 

Valid claims for National Lottery prizes must be received within 180 days – around six months – of the draw date.

A spokesperson said The National Lottery could not release where in Newham the ticket was bought to protect the privacy of the player.

The lucky winner should visit national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim to find out what to do.

