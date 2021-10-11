Search continues to find £1m lottery ticket winner
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
The search continues to find the owner of a £1million winning lottery ticket bought in Newham.
The UK Millionaire Maker raffle prize for Euromillions draw number 1434 on June 18 still hasn't been claimed almost four months later.
The winning code is HSHJ77861.
The National Lottery is calling for the lucky winner to claim their prize.
If it isn’t claimed by 11pm on December 15, the money and any interest earned will go to National Lottery projects across the UK.
Valid claims for National Lottery prizes must be received within 180 days – around six months – of the draw date.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson said The National Lottery could not release where in Newham the ticket was bought to protect the privacy of the player.
The lucky winner should visit national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim to find out what to do.
Most Read
- 1 Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham
- 2 Family of missing East Ham girl, 14, 'won't find peace' until she is home
- 3 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 4 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
- 5 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 6 Newham maths whizz appears on Channel 4 game show Countdown
- 7 Who was jailed in east London in September?
- 8 Road and rail round-up: Beware of these disruptions next week
- 9 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 10 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition