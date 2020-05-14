Search

Little Ilford’s Bobby Seagull goes back in time as part of new BBC2 series starting next week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 14 May 2020

University Challenge alumni Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull have a new series starts next Monday, May 18, at 9pm on BBC2. Picture: Label1TV and BBC

©RYAN MCNAMARA 2019

Little Ilford’s Bobby Seagull stars in a new BBC2 series beginning next Monday, May 18, where he and fellow University Challenge alumni Eric Monkman rediscover some of the nation’s greatest inventions.

Little Ilford maths teacher Bobby Seagull has a new series starting next Monday, May 18, at 9pm on BBC2, called "Monkman and Seagull's Greatest Adventures". Picture: Label1TV and BBC

Across three one-hour episodes, the pair embark upon a roadtrip to the birthplace of significant discoveries made between 1750 — 1900.

The maths teacher describes the series as “a combination of BBC show QI with Top Gear, added with a pinch of the 90’s comedy Friends”.

Designated driver Bobby said: “I can’t wait for my students at Little Ilford School to see my roadtrip series — they’ll see that Mr Seagull is surprisingly quite a decent car driver!”

The West Ham fanatic relished exploring a historical period which he believes “traces the greatest transformation the world had ever seen”.

Little Ilford maths teacher Bobby Seagull in costume as part of his new series with Eric Monkman, where the pair revisit some of Britain's greatest inventors. Picture: Label1TV and BBC

Beginning their journey in 1759, the genius duo start by visiting John Harrison’s marine chronometer in Greenwich; in the first episode alone, they visit the home of groundbreaking innovations such as the water frame, steam engine condenser and hot air balloon.

They also spend time in the Wiltshire room where Joseph Priestley discovered Oxygen in 1774, and stop at the National Library to sample the first edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Though he and Eric were sometimes required to dress up in period costume, Bobby says his outfits were otherwise inspired by a mixture of his two footballing loves: Gareth Southgate’s waistcost with a West Ham claret and blue tie.

As with all of Bobby’s ventures, his aim is to inspire people to want to learn.

Beyond this new series, he is busy fulfilling that objective, having recently been asked by Strictly Come Dancing stars Oti Mabuse and Karen Haeur to join their Home Festival.

Bobby will add a knowledge segment to the classes on different subjects already hosted by the two dancers.

The avid-multitasker is also still hosting a bi-weekly quiz on his YouTube channel to support the NHS; Wednesdays belong to football, with a family quiz on Saturday afternoons.

People can keep up-to-date with all of Bobby’s projects by following him on twitter and TikTok @Bobby_Seagull or on instagram @bobby_seagull.

