Forest Gate Primary School performs Black History Month tribute

For Black History Month, St Antony's Primary School put together a tribute to all those who serve the NHS and their families, especially those of the Windrush Generation. Picture: St Antonys Primary School Archant

A Forest Gate school put together a tribute performance for the NHS and their families, particularly those of the Windrush generation, in honour of Black History Month.

Students at St Antony’s Primary School sang ‘You called...and we came’, based on the poem written by Professor Laura Serrant OBE, which celebrates the contributions made by black nurses to the NHS.

The song version was written and produced by Nathan Chan, the school’s music teacher, with teachers Caroline Verdant and Taurean Antoine-Chagar adapting the lyrics.

Backed up by the Ebony band, the group performance included poignant lyrics such as: “No matter the weeks, no matter the oceans, driven by a wish, driven by the notion. We answered the call, to build and support, ‘Health for all’.”

Ms Verdant explained that the song was based on the school’s BHM theme, teachers and healers, and showed that the celebration is “for more than just a month!”