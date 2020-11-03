Search

Advanced search

Video

Forest Gate Primary School performs Black History Month tribute

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 November 2020

For Black History Month, St Antony's Primary School put together a tribute to all those who serve the NHS and their families, especially those of the Windrush Generation. Picture: St Antonys Primary School

For Black History Month, St Antony's Primary School put together a tribute to all those who serve the NHS and their families, especially those of the Windrush Generation. Picture: St Antonys Primary School

Archant

A Forest Gate school put together a tribute performance for the NHS and their families, particularly those of the Windrush generation, in honour of Black History Month.

Students at St Antony’s Primary School sang ‘You called...and we came’, based on the poem written by Professor Laura Serrant OBE, which celebrates the contributions made by black nurses to the NHS.

The song version was written and produced by Nathan Chan, the school’s music teacher, with teachers Caroline Verdant and Taurean Antoine-Chagar adapting the lyrics.

Backed up by the Ebony band, the group performance included poignant lyrics such as: “No matter the weeks, no matter the oceans, driven by a wish, driven by the notion. We answered the call, to build and support, ‘Health for all’.”

Ms Verdant explained that the song was based on the school’s BHM theme, teachers and healers, and showed that the celebration is “for more than just a month!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Proposed parking permit charges, Shop Local and Alzheimer’s thanks

New Parking permit charges come into operation in Newham in January. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)

Neighbours’ shock after body of man found following Maryland explosion

A man's body was found beneath the rubble following an explosion in Waddington Street, Maryland, on Sunday (November 1). Picture: Submitted

Man dies in Maryland flat explosion

A man has been killed in an explosion at a flat in Waddington Street, Maryland. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

City Hall is moving to Royal Docks

City Hall is moving from its central London home to the Royal Docks. Picture: Ian West/PA

Images released of wanted men last seen in East Ham and Forest Gate

L-R: Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Proposed parking permit charges, Shop Local and Alzheimer’s thanks

New Parking permit charges come into operation in Newham in January. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)

Neighbours’ shock after body of man found following Maryland explosion

A man's body was found beneath the rubble following an explosion in Waddington Street, Maryland, on Sunday (November 1). Picture: Submitted

Man dies in Maryland flat explosion

A man has been killed in an explosion at a flat in Waddington Street, Maryland. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

City Hall is moving to Royal Docks

City Hall is moving from its central London home to the Royal Docks. Picture: Ian West/PA

Images released of wanted men last seen in East Ham and Forest Gate

L-R: Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FA provide grassroots football update

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon (Pic: West Ham United)

Forest Gate Primary School performs Black History Month tribute

For Black History Month, St Antony's Primary School put together a tribute to all those who serve the NHS and their families, especially those of the Windrush Generation. Picture: St Antonys Primary School

City Hall is moving to Royal Docks

City Hall is moving from its central London home to the Royal Docks. Picture: Ian West/PA

Plaistow furniture store donates to harvest appeal

Paula Blake from AAA receives the donation from Mick's Discount Furniture. Picture: AAA