Search

Advanced search

Stratford primary school hosts Black History Month celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 October 2019

The Black History Month event at St Francis' Catholic Primary School. Picture: Angharad Carrick

The Black History Month event at St Francis' Catholic Primary School. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Archant

A primary school in Stratford held an event to commemorate important figures and movements within black history.

Each year group at St Francis' Catholic Primary School focused on a particular theme for its Black History Month event on Friday, October 18.

Year 6 pupils kicked off the event with a drama and dance performance depicting the Windrush generation, while Year 4 focused on the US civil rights movement including figureheads Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks.

The children explained that their dance performance, which included excerpts of Mr King's "I have a dream" speech, paid homage to those who had fought for equality.

Headteacher Natasha Scott said the celebration was part of a curriculum redesign which is about securing a deep and broad understanding of issues.

She added: "It is about cultural capital and personal development."

This year the school dedicated four weeks to learning about black history compared to the usual two.

You may also want to watch:

Staff were well prepared for the event. Speakers had been invited to talk to them about the importance of black history and how it helps all pupils, not just those with African heritage.

Year 5 pupils spent the half term working on the issue of apartheid in South Africa.

Their work culminated in a musical performance which included African drumming, songs, and raps about Nelson Mandela.

All of the pieces were created with the help and support of X7eaven, an east London performing arts studio.

It was St Francis' first Black History Month event with X7eaven, having previously worked with them for the school's international evening in the summer term.

Natasha said it was important that pupils work with the professionals.

Children in nursery, reception and years one to three had their own event on October 17. Year 2 performed a song about Barack Obama and pupils in Year 3 wrote poems about the first female black astronaut, Mae Jemison.

Natasha said: "The children have learned that black history is British history. These kinds of events are how we create tolerance."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Man accused of murdering wife and children in East Ham ‘also threatened to kill sister-in-law’, court hears

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Man accused of murdering wife and children in East Ham ‘also threatened to kill sister-in-law’, court hears

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O’s fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Stratford primary school hosts Black History Month celebration

The Black History Month event at St Francis' Catholic Primary School. Picture: Angharad Carrick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists