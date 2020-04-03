Search

There With You: Forest Gate Community School donates science goggles to St John Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 April 2020

St John Ambulance volunteers receive the donation of goggles from Forest Gate Community School. Picture: Tom Barnes

St John Ambulance volunteers receive the donation of goggles from Forest Gate Community School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Tom Barnes

Forest Gate Community School has donated goggles used in science classes to St John Ambulance to help paramedics on the front line of coronavirus stay safe.

Staff at the Forest Lane school handed over around 100 pars of new eye protectors after learning about a shortage.

School science technician Julie Burman’s husband Keith, a member of St John Ambulance, made the request after learning supply chains had been affected by an increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers collected the goggles from the school on Tuesday, March 31.

Julie added: “My husband asked if the school had any spare goggles, they could donate to paramedics because the supply chain had been affected.

“I spoke to the headteacher Thahmina Begum and she was more than happy to help.

“These are brand new goggles. They are going where they are needed most.”

