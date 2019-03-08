Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Neighbours urged to come along and meet Newham councillors at Canning Town surgery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 June 2019

Ambition Aspire Achieve founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: KEN MEARS

Ambition Aspire Achieve founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

People have been urged to air concerns with local services by attending a youth club's surgery to quiz senior councillors.

Cllr Sarah Ruiz will be at the Arc in the Park on Sunday. Picture: PAUL BENNETTCllr Sarah Ruiz will be at the Arc in the Park on Sunday. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Cllrs Sarah Ruiz and Carleene Lee-Phakoe who are in charge of children's social care at Newham Council will be at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park in Canning Town this Sunday.

Kevin Jenkins, founder of the youth organisation Ambition Aspire Achieve based at Hermit Road Park, said: "This is a good opportunity for people to meet councillors face to face and share their concerns and ideas.

You may also want to watch:

"It's also a good chance to meet the people making decisions."

The Arc in the Park in Canning Town. Picture: PAUL BENNETTThe Arc in the Park in Canning Town. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

No appointments are necessary to meet the councillors who will be at the club in Bethell Avenue from midday until 1.30pm.

The organisers encourage anyone experiencing difficulties or with concerns about council services and their family to come along

Residents with ideas about how to improve services will also be welcome, they added.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Essex send Somerset to first defeat

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Jamie Overton during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 25th June 2019

Youngster selected to represent England at Commonwealth Judo Championships

17-year-old David Taylor has been chosen to represent England at the Commonwealth Judo Championships. Picture: Fight For Peace

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Neighbours urged to come along and meet Newham councillors at Canning Town surgery

Ambition Aspire Achieve founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: KEN MEARS

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restaurant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists