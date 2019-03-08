Neighbours urged to come along and meet Newham councillors at Canning Town surgery

People have been urged to air concerns with local services by attending a youth club's surgery to quiz senior councillors.

Cllrs Sarah Ruiz and Carleene Lee-Phakoe who are in charge of children's social care at Newham Council will be at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park in Canning Town this Sunday.

Kevin Jenkins, founder of the youth organisation Ambition Aspire Achieve based at Hermit Road Park, said: "This is a good opportunity for people to meet councillors face to face and share their concerns and ideas.

"It's also a good chance to meet the people making decisions."

No appointments are necessary to meet the councillors who will be at the club in Bethell Avenue from midday until 1.30pm.

The organisers encourage anyone experiencing difficulties or with concerns about council services and their family to come along

Residents with ideas about how to improve services will also be welcome, they added.